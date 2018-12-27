MUNSCHAUER, Mary Therese (Meyer)

Of Orchard Park, NY. December 25, 2018. Beloved wife of 63 years to George W. Munschauer; loving mother of George R. (Mary Ellen), Peter J. (Eileen), James M. (Sandy) Munschauer, Gretchen A. (Jeffrey) Markarian, Mary E. (Rick) Egloff, Anne E. (Kenneth) Gura, and M. Hilde Munschauer. Also survived by 15 grandchildren. The family will receive friends, Friday, 3-7 PM at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 10 AM at the Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com