MONHEIM, Mary Jo C. (Young)

MONHEIM - Mary Jo C. (nee Young)

Of Hamburg, December 24, 2018. Wife of Larry Monheim; mother of Jennifer (Fred) Tuschong and Joel Squelch (Christine Brodlowicz); stepmother of Kevin (Michele) Monheim, Sharon (Jim) Yager and Mike (Laura) Monheim; former wife of John (Jean) Squelch; sister of Geraldine (late James) Alexandria, Bernard (Jeannette), David (Christine), Thomas and Richard (Carol) Young; Lynda (Gary) Ovitt and the late Kathleen Young; grandmother of Aiden and Anthony; step-grandmother of Grace, Jon, Samantha, Katie, Leah and Violet. Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Friday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs, Saturday at 9:30AM. Online condolences

