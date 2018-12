McNAMARA, John E.

McNAMARA - John E. December 24, 2018, age 87, of Tonawanda. Father of Keith (Sandra) and Nora Jean McNamara and the late Catherine Szczublewski. No visitation. Friends invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM Saturday at St. Francis Chapel, 71 Adam St., Tonawanda. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com.