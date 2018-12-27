MCGILVEARY, Donna Jean (Newell)

December 25, 2018, of Grand Island. Loving wife of 53 years of Murray O. McGilveary. Mother of Murray C., Tammy, Brady and Jason McGilveary and Lynn (nee Gilmer) Tepley. Grandmother of Joshua, Travis, Jordon and Zachary McGilveary. Great-grandmother of Olivia and Grant. Sister of Gerald (Nancy) Newell and Diane Smith. Daughter of the late Charles and Mary Newell. Memorial services will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA or the American Cancer Soc. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.