McCARTHY, Willard F. "Bill"

McCARTHY - Willard F. "Bill"

Of Lockport, passed away on December 26, 2018. Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia (Nelson) McCarthy, whom he married on August 12, 1978. His children Bruce (Jessica) McCarthy, Christopher (Francesca) McCarthy, Kelly (Fred) Smith; grandchildren Trent, Hayden, Charlotte, Natalie, Kelsey, Macey; siblings Daniel (Patricia) McCarthy, Patricia (Robert) Monroe. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 10-1PM in Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY, where a funeral service will be held at 1PM. Interment will be in Bath National Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Miller Hose Fire Company, 6161 McKee St., Newfane, NY 14108. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.