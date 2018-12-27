MAJKA, Joseph J.

MAJKA - Joseph J. December 26, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. (nee Bujnicki) Majka. Dearest father of David (Cindy) and Donald (Karen) Majka. Dear grandfather of Jillian (Corey) Miller, Michael (Jennifer) Majka, Jacquelyn (Justin) Rogacki, Mark (Brooke) Majka, Jenna Majka and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers and sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in Queen of Martyrs Church at 11:00 a.m. (please assemble at church). Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Joseph was an Army Veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com