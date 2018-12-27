Letter: Ken-Ton school district should do more for victims

Last July, The Buffalo News ran a page-one Sunday edition article on teachers and coaches who allegedly sexually abused minor students in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.

At that time the Ken-Ton district agreed to compile incident reports (which they continue to do) about sexual abuse incidents with students and how previous administrations and union officials dealt with these allegations.

The district also hired an investigator to make sure the alleged retired perpetrators were no longer dealing with minor children. At the same time, the Diocese of Buffalo and bishop continued to deal with similar allegations of cover-ups with hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements. Why is there a double standard?

If after the statute of limitations runs out the church is still making financial settlements, but the school district is only required to file a moral character complaint “Part 83” to the state Education Department.

Neither of these institutions did a very good job of protecting our children and adolescents and they should both be held to the same financial standard for accountability to the victims.

Linda Ulrich-Hagner

, East Aurora