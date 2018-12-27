LARSEN, James Richard, Jr.

LARSEN - James Richard, Jr. 69 years old, of Fredonia, NY, passed on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dunkirk, NY. He was born in Silver Creek, NY the son of the late James R., Sr. and late Marguerite (Carr) Larsen. It is there James attended/graduated from Silver Creek Central School. He is survived by: his wife, Diane T. Larsen, of Fredonia, NY, whom he married 45 years ago, October 6, 1973, just after dating for 4 months. Also surviving are his sisters: Linda (Kenneth) Slother, of Kennedy, NY and Terri Wood, of Indianapolis; and his father's second wife, Germayne; nephews: Shawn (Sonja) Slother, of Sanborn, NY and Shane (Tania) Slother, of Mariensville, PA, along with many cousins, aunts and uncles. In addition to above family are sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Dalessandro, of West Seneca, NY and Caroline (Robert) Gritzke of Williamsville, NY, and brother-in-law Ronald Kosowski and son Christopher of Orchard Park, NY. Besides both his parents, James was also predeceased by cousins, aunts and uncles. Calls may be made Friday from 11:00am-2:30pm at the LARSON-TIMKO Funeral Home, 20 Central Avenue, Fredonia, NY, where funeral services will follow at 2:30pm. Burial service will be private. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please make donations to the Forestville Rescue/Fire Co. Condolences can be made at larsontimko funeralhome.com.