KILROY, Carolanne (Ellinger)

KILROY - Carolanne (nee Ellinger)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest, December 24, 2018. Devoted mother of Shawn and Theresa Kilroy, Brendan (late Jennifer) Kilroy, and the late Bradley Bouley; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Kaitlin), Katie, Emily (Mike Cohen), Joseph (Ashley), Caleb, Cheyenne, Jarod, Annaliese, Faith, Ben, and Colleen; adored great-grandmother of Aiden and Christian; dear sister-in-law of Gert Miller. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 4-7 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.