Georgia Tech hires UB football strength coach Lewis Caralla

The University at Buffalo football team will have to replace its head strength and conditioning coach for the 2019 season.

Georgia Tech announced Thursday that it has hired Lewis Caralla to become its head strength and conditioning coach. Caralla leaves for the Yellow Jackets after less than a year in the same position at UB.

Caralla helped the Bulls to a 10-4 record and their third bowl game as an FBS program. He is also one of four finalists for Football Scoop's Strength Coach of the Year award.

Caralla implemented a training program that focused on the Bulls’ strength and cardiovascular improvement, but also focused on the Bulls’ psychological development. In particular, Caralla made a point after each win to get players excited about scheduled weightlifting sessions.

Caralla also became a sensation on social media. Videos that the football strength staff and the UB football program posted of Caralla working with athletes and celebrating with the team after wins garnered thousands of views on Twitter.

Caralla will join Geoff Collins’ staff in Atlanta; Georgia Tech introduced Collins as its head coach Dec. 7. Collins was previously the head coach at Temple, where he was 15-10 with two bowl-game appearances in two seasons. UB defeated Collins’ Temple team 36-29 on Sept. 8 in Philadelphia.

This will be Caralla’s fourth job as head of strength and conditioning with an FBS program. Prior to UB, Caralla was director of strength and conditioning at Louisiana-Lafayette (2016-17) and North Texas (2015).

I’m extremely thankful for this past season at Buffalo. The relationships made will last forever! I truly love all of the players I coached! My family and I are excited for this great opportunity to be the Head Strength Coach at Georgia Tech! https://t.co/JzSywq550f — Lewis Caralla (@LewisCaralla) December 27, 2018

This is also Caralla’s second stint at Georgia Tech. He was an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Yellow Jackets football team from 2010 to 2011, and directed the strength program for the Georgia Tech golf team.