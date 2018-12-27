GAUDY, June M. (Fetes)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest December 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Gaudy; devoted mother of Bernadine (William) Macy and Rebecca (Phillip) Anthony; cherished grandmother of Kelly, Craig (Shauna), William (Heather), Krista (Adam) and Lisa (Brandon); fond great-grandmother of Charles, Anna, Maya, Ava, William, Morgan and Michael; loving daughter of the late Alton and Marie Fetes; dear sister of Beverly (late Willis) Crowell and the late Marjorie, Robert, Constance, Howard, Vincent, Kathleen, James (Marilyn), Carol and Shirley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock-(NEW CHURCH TIME). Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com