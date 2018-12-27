Members of the All-WNY girls soccer team are, front row, from left: Emma Faso (Clarence), Shae O'Rourke (St. Mary's- Lancaster), Tatyjana Scalisi (Williamsville South), Alyssa Spring (Allegany-Limestone), Lianna Vansice (Williamsville North), Laura Bogner (Hamburg), Molly McClelland (Allegany- Limestone. Back row, from left: Megan McCraith (Clarence), Julia Schurr (Orchard Park), Camryn Warren (Nichols), Alexa Chiarenza (Grand Island), Candice Kasahara (Williamsville North), Emma Klein (Amherst), Nicole Villarini (Hamburg), Anna Miller (Williamsville East)
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Emma Faso, Clarence, 12, F: Regardless the sport, Faso piles up the points. Finished with 25 goals and 10 assists to lead Class AA in scoring for the second straight season. Also led girls varsity hockey Federation in scoring last season. Was named first team all-state.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Shae Ou2019Rourke, St. Maryu2019s of Lancaster, 9, F: Broke the program record for goals with 44 and also had 18 assists. Was named Monsignor Martin Association Offensive Player of the Year.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Tatyjana Scalisi, Williamsville South, 12, F: Capped her Billies career with a 26-goal, nine-assist season. Her favorite moment came when she scored four goals in 13 minutes in a 4-4 tie against West Seneca East.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Alyssa Spring, Allegany-Limestone, 11, A: Broke 20-year-old school records for goals in a season (33) and career (43). St. Bonaventure commit also dished out 10 assists for the overall Section VI Class B champions.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lianna Vansice, Williamsville North, 11, A: Led the Spartans with 18 goals and added eight assists. Said her favorite game came against Clarence when she scored two goals and chipped three of her teeth.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Laura Bogner, Hamburg, 11, M: Second-year starter and University at Buffalo commitu2019s favorite moment was when Hamburg clinched the ECIC II division title. Her 17-point season included five goals.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Molly McClelland, Allegany-Limestone, 11, M: Repeat first-team selection set the program record for assists in a season (27) to help Gators reach the state Final Four in Class B a year after winning the state title in Class C.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Megan McCraith, Clarence, 12, M: Captain and three-year starter played a big role in Red Devils reaching their third consecutive state Final Four. She finished with six goals and eight assists. Also helped Clarence basketball win a sectional title in 2017.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Julia Schurr, Orchard Park, 12, M: Fourth-year starter and Canisius College commit finished with three goals and seven assists for the Quakers. Played huge role in helping Orchard Park post one of its best overall seasons with a 13-3-1 record.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Camryn Reilly Warren, Nichols, 12, M: Three-time first team All-Catholic finished with 21 points for the state runner-up. Considers being able to defend league championship on same team with twin sister Marisa and younger sister Sierra among her favorite moments.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Alexa Chiarenza, Grand Island, 12, D: Four-year starter ends her scholastic career with her third consecutive first team All-WNY selection. Niagara Frontier Leagueu2019s Player of the Year considers wins against Williamsville East in 2016 and 2017 sectional finals as her favorite moments.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Candice Kasahara, Williamsville North, 12, D: Capped her five-year career with a first-team selection. A two-year captain for the Spartans, she scored once and recorded 10 points for the Section VI Class AA runners-up. Will attend University at Buffalo.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Emma Klein, Amherst, 10, D: Third-year starter is one of the fastest players in the area. Finished with five assists and played a key role in helping Amherst reach the state quarterfinals for the first time.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Nikki Villarini, Hamburg, 12, D: Fourth-year starter moved up a spot after earning second team All-WNY last year. Helped Bulldogs win the ECIC II Division title by anchoring a stingy defense. Hamburg Directoru2019s Key Award Winner has 4.0 grade-point average.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Anna Miller, Williamsville East, 11, G: Second-year starter won 13 games and stopped 88.667 percent of the shots she faced for the Section VI Class A-1 champions. Set Flames record with a 22-save shutout against rival Williamsville South.
Share this article