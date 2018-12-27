Member of the All-Western New York boys cross-country first team (from left): Tom Oppenheimer (Cardinal O'Hara), Ronan McDonald (Randolph), Andrew Perrault (Lew-Port), Noah Sayoc (Orchard Park), Armani Merlino (Lancaster), Evan Hilbert (St. Joe's) and Joshua Peron (Frontier). Not pictured: Pete Auer (Maple Grove).
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Armani Merlino, Lancaster, 12: All-Western New York Runner of the Year. He is a Section VI Class A champion with a time of 16:25.83.
Valerie Isaacson/Special to The News
Armani Merlino finished 11th in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A meet in 16:20.8 and was named second team all-state. He was 12th at Nike Cross New York Regional in 16:25.5 for 5,000 meters. His best 3-mile time was 15:02.3. He is also an All-WNY Scholar Athlete and was chosen to All-WNY second team last season.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Tom Appenheimer, Cardinal O'Hara, 12: He set the school record in 5K (15:54) and 3 miles (15:04). He won the third consecutive All-Catholic title in 16:28.80. He is undefeated in Monsignor Martin dual meets for three seasons. He is the only All-WNY first team returnee from last year.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Evan Hilbert, St. Joseph's, 11: He ran 3 miles in 15:48 at McQuaid Invitational. He won the Alexander Invitational and was second in the All-Catholic championship meet in 16:35.90, helping St. Joe's to the team title. He was named second team all-state in Class B.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ronan McDonald, Randolph, 11: He ran 3 miles in 15:55. He won the East Aurora Invitational, Red Dragon Invitational and Southern Tier Invitational. He was first in the CCAA championship in 16:47.49, second in Class D sectionals in 17:12.04 and fifth in Class D state meet in 17:11.4. He was named first all-state in Class D.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Andrew Perrault, Lewiston-Porter, 12: He set the Lew-Port record by running 5K in 15:50 at Alden Bulldogs Stampede. He won the Section VI Class B title in 16:55.49 and finished 11th in Class B state meet in 16:42.9. He was named second team all-state and was All-WNY second team last year.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Joshua Peron, Frontier, 10: He ran a season-best 15:25 in 3 miles at East Aurora. He helped Frontier win the Section VI team title by finishing second in 16:54.58. He finished 42nd at Class A state meet in 17:01.6 and was All-WNY second team last year.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Noah Sayoc, Orchard Park, 11: He ran a season-best 3 miles in 15:50.45. He crossed the finish line third at the sectional Class A meet in 17:02.93 and he was 60th in the Class A state meet in 17:26.8.
