Not pictured: Kylee Odell (CSP).
Sydney Nowicki, Lockport, 10: A two-time All-Western New York Runner of the Year and three-time All-WNY first team.
Sydney Nowicki broke her own record to repeat as Niagara Frontier League champion in 18:42 and repeated as Section VI She was a Class A winner in 19:29.9 and placed 15th in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A meet in 19:15.3. She placed 16th in the Nike Cross Nationals New York qualifier and was third team all-state in Class A.
Emily Brown, Fredonia, 11: She was a Section VI Class C runner-up and finished 17th in the state Class C meet with a time of 20:24.5. She was a Section VI Sportsmanship Award winner for cross-country.
Ava Christ, Maple Grove, 10: She ran her best time of 18:42.4 to win Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association championship meet. She placed third in the Class D sectional meet in 19:53.8 and was 12th in the Class D state meet in 20:17.1. She is a repeat All-WNY first team selection and second team all-state in Class D.
Karis Ertel, East Aurora, 11: She is a runner-up at ECIC championships and Section VI Class B meet (20:10.7). She finished 48th in Class B state meet. She ran a 3-mile best of 18:33. She was All-WNY honorable mention last year and an honorable mention all-state in Class B.
Kim Goerss, Newfane, 12: She was a first team all-state choice in Class C won her fourth CCAA meet in 19:35. She ran 18:52 to set a school record on a home course. She is a Section VI Class C individual (19:56.04) and team champion. She finished sixth in Class C state meet in 19:51.2. She made All-WNY second team as a junior.
Megan McLaughlin, East Aurora, 9: She made All-WNY first team last year as an eighth-grader. This year, she was a ECIC division champion (18:38.47), Section VI Class B champ (19:17.35) and placed 10th in the Class B state meet (19:36.3). Her best time this season was 17:48 over three miles. She as named to second team all-state in Class B.
Christina Peppy, Maple Grove, 10: Repeat selection to first team was third in the CCAA meet in 19:20.27. She was eighth in Class D state meet, finishing in 19:58.5. She was Section VI Sophomore Runner of the Year and finished second at the McQuaid Invitational Seeded A race. She made second team all-state in Class D.
