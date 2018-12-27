A blue barn stands in a cornfield on Three Rod Road in Marilla on March 13, 2018.
A red bike and flag on Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara on March 13, 2018.
A storm rolls in off the lake in Buffalo on May 31, 2018.
A 1951 Ford tractor at the Cherry Bank Farm Cider Mill in Sanborn on Sept. 17, 2018.
Light shines on St. Paul's Cathedral in Buffalo on Oct. 9, 2018.
Sun rises over the ice jamming in Cazenovia Creek off North Legion Drive in South Buffalo on Jan. 12, 2018.
The Buffalo Philharmonic Quartet plays before the celebration of the life of Robert Wilmers at Kleinhans in Buffalo on Jan. 22, 2018. The longtime chairman of M&T Bank Corp. died Dec. 16, 2017, at the age of 83.
A "mermaid" swims for children and their parents in a tank at the Aquarium of Niagara on Jan. 27, 2018.
Joseph Conti hugs neighbors in front of his home on Benzinger Street in Buffalo on Jan. 29, 2018. Conti later pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for starting the fire that took the life of his 7-year-old son, Anthony.
Bill Verge holds Bullet, one of the groundhogs he is rehabilitating in Dunkirk on Jan. 31, 2018.
A 30-foot-tall ice mound formed from the spray of the fountain outside of the Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park in Castile on Feb. 13, 2018.
Rodney Austin uses a machine to cup the end of the bat at the Superior Bat Co. in Jamestown on Feb. 27, 2018.
Dressed as Gene Simmons from the rock band KISS, Terry Broeker of Lewiston takes to the frigid waters of Lake Ontario for the Polar Bear Swim for Sight, sponsored by the Olcott Lions Club, at Olcott Beach on March 4, 2018.
David Howard sorts through some nuts and bolts as crews work on the tracks of the NFTA rail near the Utica Street Station on March 8, 2018.
Larry Bifaro, big game biologist for Region 4, holds one of three male bear cubs as scientists from the State Department of Environmental Conservation perform research at a black bear den in Allegany on March 15, 2018.
The Rev. Ruth E. Ferguson takes part in the funeral service for Rep. Louise Slaughter at Kodak Hall in the Eastman Theater in Rochester on March 23, 2018. The Rochester Democrat, who died March 16, 2018, at age 88, served in Congress for more than 30 years.
The morning light shows through a fern leaf at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on March 26, 2018.
A light fixture in House 3 of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, which displays plants from the Asian Rainforest, on March 26, 2018.
Tom Pekar, the official Port Colborne town crier, kicks off the annual Top Hat Ceremony held to welcome the first vessel of the season through the Welland Canal at Lock 8 of Gateway Park in Port Colborne, Ontario, on March 29, 2018.
Gary White, the last of Buffalo's master hatters, works with a hat under the watchful eye of Frank Sinatra at his Custom Hatter shop on Broadway on April 4, 2018. He has made custom hats for many Hollywood actors, including Chadwick Boseman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.
Kids use squirt guns to soak marchers during the Dyngus Day Parade in Buffalo on April 2, 2018.
Rain falls on the walking path at Times Beach in Buffalo on April 3, 2018.
A great horned owl peeks out from its nest in a tree at Presque Isle State Park in snowless Erie, Pa., on April 19, 2018.
Doctors and nurses move a baby into the new NICU at Sisters Hospital in Buffalo on April 24, 2018.
A common loon catches a fish at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga on April 23, 2018.
Sweet Home's David Breeden runs over to give his mother Kim Breeden a kiss after he made a last-second basket to end the first half during the unified basketball game with Newfane at Sweet Home High School in Amherst on May 4, 2018.
Mathias Svalina rides his bike to a home on St. Lawrence Avenue to deliver his poetry to a customer in the early morning in Buffalo on May 10, 2018.
Spring blooms during the World's Largest Yard Sale at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg on May 11, 2018.
Arthur C. Herdzik, 93, rests while his sons Arthur A., 67, and Alan, 59, take care of the family graves at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Cheektowaga on May 11, 2018, as they do every year before Mother's Day.
Roo Buckley's adventurous ice creams, at Carte Blanche in Hamburg, from left to right top: Curried Sauerkraut, Stuffed Banana Pepper, Triple Berry Jerkalicious, Fire Cider. Left to right bottom: Beet Banana Horseradish, Moldy Brownie, Super Spicy Pickle, Chipotle Hot Chocolate. Photographed on May 16, 2018.
Boats make their way through Lock 35 on the official opening day of the season of Locks 34 and 35 on the Erie Canal in Lockport on May 18, 2018.
Ronan Christian and his dad Richard are greeted by the gorillas at the Buffalo Zoo on May 22, 2018. Ronan, who is legally blind, was using his new electronic seeing device to see the animals for the first time.
Kathleen Leuthe dodges a puddle as she shops for some plants at Seneca Greenhouse on Transit Road in West Seneca on May 22, 2018.
Raindrops stick to a lily pad at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew on May 22, 2018.
Iroquois High School students Sydney Hanley and Alex O'Donnell at the school in Elma on June 6, 2018.
Judy Kegler, left, Mary Durlak, center, and Jerry Kegler, right, enjoy the view of Lake Erie from a bench at Wilkeson Pointe in Buffalo on June 11, 2018.
John Rigas at his home in Coudersport, Pa., on June 19, 2018. The 93-year-old former Adelphia chairman, released from prison in 2016 because doctors and officials expected him to die of cancer soon, is fighting to clear his name and to free his son, Tim, from prison.
The Bike Doctor Charles "Joe" English fixes a bike in his yard in Buffalo on June 22, 2018.
Re-enactor Perry Riley of Indiana watches over the artistic gourds he creates at the Old Fort Niagara French & Indian War Encampment, where soldiers re-created the historic siege of 1759 on June 29, 2018.
Women in traditional dress take a break on a hill at Old Fort Niagara on June 29, 2018. Re-enactors were re-creating one of the battles of the historic siege of 1759 when the British and New York troops, along with Native American allies, captured the fort from the French after a 19-day siege.
Bob Davis paints the outside of the Green Zone Redemption Center on Clinton Street in Buffalo on July 20, 2018.
Buffalo Bisons player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dives for a grounder during the game with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Field on Aug. 1, 2018.
The Erie County Fairu2019s Marty Biniasz has a laugh before the fair train arrives at the historic Erie Railroad Depot in Hamburg on Aug. 2, 2018.
Adults see how many ears of corn they can shuck in three minutes during the corn-shucking competition at the Eden Corn Festival on Aug. 4, 2018.
Molly Watts, left, of Nashville, poses for a picture with Lucille Ball impersonator Diane Vincent in Jamestown on Aug. 2, 2018.
Rain falls on the waves while fishing for walleye on Lake Erie near Dunkirk on Aug. 8, 2018.
Nathan Hernandez works with Azariah Davis during a swimming lesson at the Centennial Pool in LaSalle Park on Aug. 6, 2018.
Highwire acrobats perform during the UniverSoul Circus at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Aug. 9, 2018.
Kristy Amato browses the fiction table during the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library's annual used book sale at the Central Library on Aug. 16, 2018.
An injured bald eagle is seen at Specialized Care For Avian & Exotic Pets in Clarence on Sept. 4, 2018.
Robin Domogala shows her daughter Tenley how to board the bus as Orchard Park students head to school for the first day of classes on Sept. 4, 2018.
A skateboarder glides down an incline in the road on Main Street in Buffalo on Sept. 14, 2018.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets away from Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Ingram III in the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park on Sept. 16, 2018.
Democratic State Assembly candidate Luke Wochensky rides a red tractor on Route 98 to Attica on a tour of the district on Sept. 21, 2018.
Howard and Patrice Hodge hug their son Khalil Hodge before the start of the game at UB Stadium in Amherst on Sept. 29, 2018.
Thirty-five women audition for 12 spots as dancers for the Buffalo Bandettes at Catalyst Fitness in Depew on Oct. 14, 2018.
Bills fans tailgate before the game with the Patriots at New Era Field on Oct. 29, 2018.
New Era Field is reflected in a puddle as skies clear for Bills fans tailgating in the parking lot before the game with the Patriots at New Era Field on Oct. 29, 2018.
Buffalo Bills great Thurman Thomas has his number retired at halftime at New Era Field on Oct. 29, 2018.
Fall colors start to show at Green Lake in Orchard Park on Oct. 29, 2018.
