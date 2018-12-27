Delaware Park is covered by a blanket of snow on Jan. 19, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Lighthouse casts a shadow over the ice-filled mouth of the Buffalo River on Jan. 26, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Proud parents Christopher Everts and Jessica Nydahl hold their 10-week-old son Jaxsyn Everts, who was the first baby to be born at the new Oishei Children's Hospital when it opened on Nov. 10, 2017. Jaxsyn, who was just 2 1/2 pounds when he was born, was over seven pounds as his family prepared to bring him home from the hospital on Jan. 26, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Eddie Money is enthusiastically coaxed into the curtain call by actress Dresden Engle, who plays his mother, Dottie, at the end of a showcase of "Two Tickets to Paradise: The Musical" at University Preparatory Charter School in Rochester on Jan. 29, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A lone tree stands amid a snow-covered field on Lower Mountain Road in Cambria as snow falls on Jan. 30, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A portrait of Rev. Eugene L. Pierce, director of WNY Outreach Ministries and an Army vet who served as the past commander of the Jesse Clipper Post 430.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Senior Asia Peay, 17, gets help from sophomore Samira Abdulkadir as she tries on a hijab during an event to celebrate World Hijab Day at Leonardo daVinci High School on Feb. 1, 2018. Peay is one of dozens of young women who volunteered to wear the hijab throughout the day for a cross-cultural experience.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bryan Banas uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk outside his home on Sterling Avenue on Feb. 6, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Shirley Swanson waits for the bus on Military Avenue as the sun comes up.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Windshield wipers clear a bit of snow so the driver of a U.S. Postal Service truck can see while driving in Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bright morning sun highlights the massive columns that adorn the entrance to Buffalo City Hall.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Kris and Paul Scharoun-DeForge, who both have Down syndrome, have been married since 1985. Kris greets Paul with a kiss as he arrives home after spending the day at his day program on Feb. 9, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The historic fireboat Edward M. Cotter is surrounded by ice at its dock in the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
From left, youngsters Tacari McCray, 9, Nia Fuqua, 11, Alaiyah Smith, 10, and Destiny Davis, 8, have a little fun backstage before the start of the Muhammad School of Music Classical Stars Concert at the Aloma D. Johnson Charter School on Feb. 18, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Barren trees reveal a carpet of snow in Chestnut Ridge Park.
On her knees, Micheline Makila calls out to her approaching daughter Agath as she sees her through the security barrier at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on March 21, 2018. The family of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo resettled in Buffalo in 2016 but a paperwork issue delayed Agath's arrival and she has been stuck in Nairobi, Kenya, ever since.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Cameron Dmoch, 2, of Buffalo cuddles with a stuffed animal as he battles pneumonia in his room at Oishei Children's Hospital on April 3, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Shanon Jacobs of Amherst braces herself against the wind and snow as she walks down Main Street near her workplace on April 4, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The first lake freighter of the season arrives as Manitoulin is pulled by the tug Vermont as it turns around the final bend beneath the Ohio Street lift bridge in the Buffalo River to deliver a load of grain to ADM's Standard Elevator.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Workers from Premier Sign Systems install the new M&T Bank logo on top of the Larkin Center of Commerce on April 18, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A pedestrian walks the Shoreline Trail along the Niagara River near a reflecting pond at the entrance to Niagara Falls State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Kathryn Leacock, director of collections at the Buffalo Museum of Science, lifts an egg from an elephant bird, (Aepyornis maximus) from the museum's collection on April 24, 2018. The rare egg from the bird that became extinct sometime around 1200-1400 AD has been in the museum's collection since 1939 but was mislabeled as a cast.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo City Hall is painted gold by the last rays of the setting sun on April 26, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Liberty Building as the sun rises in Buffalo on April 27, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Dennis Baldwin jumps over a log while riding on the Old Thunder Run singletrack trail in the Art Roscoe Cross Country Ski and Mountain Bike Area in Allegany State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Fidele Menavanza, who was a lawyer in his native Democratic Republic of Congo before fleeing the country as a refugee, hugs his 2-year-old daughter as he graduates from UB School of Law on May 20. Menavanza worked as a janitor in Buffalo until a church friend connected him with the Center for Elder Law & Justice where he became a paralegal.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Vitalious Vol Kovas glazes the exterior of a stained-glass window while installing it on the front side of the Meeting House in Williamsville on May 24, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A view of Silo City on May 30, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jaelin Grey was accepted into the welding program at the Northland Workforce Training Center. He and his girlfriend Cori James play with their 17-month-old daughter Calia, on June 6, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The B-17 Memphis Belle flies over Buffalo during the WWII Heritage Flight over WNY to draw attention to the Thunder of Niagara Air Show in Niagara Falls in June.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Eric Ansuade carries groceries as he rides a unicycle down the sidewalk on West Ferry Street on June 20, 2018. The Ghana native is the principal member and choreographer of the Slyboots Circus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Our Lady of Victory Basilica catches the sun's first rays on June 21, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Stan Swisher of Blasdell tends to the flower beds in Erie Basin Marina where he has worked for the last 46 years on June 29, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
James Carpino of Grove Roofing Surfaces, a union sheet metal foreman at Local 71, solders new material onto the statue of Lady Liberty atop the eastern tower of the Liberty Building on July 3, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A bald eagle tussles with a red-tailed hawk in the sky above the Buffalo River on July 5, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly gives advice to participants in his Jim Kelly Football Clinic at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford on July 17, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Teammates climb over each other as they try to make it to the top of the grease pole during the 49th annual Grease Pole Festival at the Olivencia Community Center on July 22, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Baby birds wait to be fed inside the 1871 Fort Niagara Light at Old Fort Niagara State Park on July 31, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Team USA's Peter Hargreaves (6) battles for the ball against Argentina's Diego Gago (5) during the 2018 ICF Canoe Polo World Championships at the Welland International Flatwater Centre in Welland, Ontario, on Aug. 3, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Asian elephants Jothi, left, and Surapa nuzzle each other at the Buffalo Zoo on Aug. 14, 2018. Zoo officials announced that the pair, who have lived at the zoo since 1987, would be relocated to a new elephant habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Competitors smash into each other during the Demolition Derby at the Erie County Fair on Aug. 19, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Looking due north from the sky over downtown Buffalo on Aug. 20, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
View of the Lake Erie Basin and Niagara River from the nose of the Madras Maiden, a vintage B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft during a flight over Western New York on Aug. 20, 2018. The nonprofit Liberty Foundation operates and maintains the aircraft as a flying museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jahiem Hill, 5, cools off on the splash pad at Cazenovia Park on an unseasonably warm day on Sept. 5, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A portrait of Tasha Moore, who works as a community health worker case manager for chronically homeless women at Hope Gardens.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police tape blocks off Plymouth Avenue where officers shot and killed a suspect while responding to a gun call on Sept. 12, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Abigail Cruz gets some fresh air while tending to her young children in her apartment at the Towne Gardens complex on Clinton and Fillmore on Sept. 12, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Valentino Dixon, who served almost 27 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, kisses his 14-month-old granddaughter Ava as he celebrates with family after walking out of Erie County Court a free man after his sentence was vacated after another man confessed to the crime on Sept. 19, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A look down the hallways on the first floor at ECC City Campus. The former downtown post office came close to being torn down during the demolition-happy 1970s.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Canisius receiver Jason Martin pulls in a pass for a touchdown against St. Joe's Kemychal Clark during the second quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres wing Conor Sheary (43) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the a game on Oct. 6, 2018, at KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Urban homesteader Mark Stevens cultivates the soil on his family's Wilson Street Farm on Oct. 10, 2018. He and his wife Janice began the farm on a vacant lot behind their Fillmore Avenue home 10 years ago.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Medina standstone steeple at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral is juxtaposed against the terra cotta facade of the Guaranty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A small tree shows its autumn colors at the Richardson Olmsted Campus on Oct. 18, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The re-created "Niagara 1979" by Gene Davis is seen in a parking lot at Artpark in Lewiston on Oct. 26, 2018. When the original work was created here in 1979, the 43,000 square foot mural was the world's largest painting.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A school bus drives down Breckenridge Street as the first snowfall of the season arrives in the Elmwood Village on Nov. 9, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
One-year-olds Jethro Ciesla of Orchard Park, left, who was one of the last babies born at the old Children's Hospital, and Jaxsyn Nydahl, who was the first baby born at the new hospital, dig into birthday cakes during a celebration of the first birthday of Oishei Children's Hospital on Nov. 9, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The west branch of Cazenovia Creek cascades around a bend in Colden after a fresh coat of snow on Nov. 10, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Japanese Garden is still bursting with color even as a blanket of snow begins to coat the ground on Nov. 15, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Santa has his arms full as he poses for photos with Barry and Sue Sherer of Marilla and their dachshunds Peyton, Presley and Pearl during a benefit for the Barkyard and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter at Ellicott Square on Dec. 2, 2018.
Share this article