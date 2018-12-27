From a white Christmas to rain in the forecast

The snow that fell on Christmas Eve ensured a white Christmas for most areas of Western New York, but rain arrives tonight.

Temperatures will top out in the low 40s today, with rain expected to arrive after 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. "New precipitation amounts between a quarter and a half an inch possible," the weather service said.

Along with the rain will come a stiff breeze, with gusts up to 33 mph, and temperatures rising to near 50 degrees by morning.

A chance of snow showers is expected on Saturday with a high near 35 and lows in the low 20s.

The sun is expected to return on Sunday, the weather service said, with highs in the low 30s.