Female shot, seriously injured in South Buffalo
A female gunshot victim on Thursday was transported to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appear to be serious, according to Buffalo police.
Police are investigating the 6:30 p.m. shooting, which they said happened in the first block of Stevenson Street in South Buffalo.
Police did not release the name or age of the victim, nor did they reveal if police had a suspect.
Story topics: Buffalo Police Department/ Erie County Medical Center/ gunshot wound
