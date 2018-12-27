Share this article

Female shot, seriously injured in South Buffalo

A female gunshot victim on Thursday was transported to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appear to be serious, according to Buffalo police.

Police are investigating the 6:30 p.m. shooting, which they said happened in the first block of Stevenson Street in South Buffalo.

Police did not release the name or age of the victim, nor did they reveal if police had a suspect.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
