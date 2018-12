COOPER, Allan L.

COOPER - Allan L. December 20, 2018. Husband of Barbara Cooper; step-sons to Gregory and James Lambros; grandfather of Jack, Paige, Huston. A memorial service will be held from 11-1, on January 5, 2019, at the corner of 104 and 279 in Gaines, NY. Allan donated his body to the UB School of Medicine.