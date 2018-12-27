CARNEY, Clara (Rogalski)

Carney - Clara (nee Rogalski)

Of Depew, NY, December 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Chester J. (Czerniejewski) Carney; loving and dedicated mother of Mary Ann (late James, Sr.) Schmigel and Robert P. Carney; cherished grandmother of James, Jr. (late Laura) (Paula), Christopher (William Sunderlin), Robert (Michelle) Schmigel, Ann Margaret (Charles) Willey, Julianne (Robert) Reardon, and Robert (Kristin) Carney; adored great-grandmother "GG" of Michael, Daniel, Amber, Bryce Schmigel, Julia, Jordan Willey, Kylie, Kate, and Shea Reardon; dearest sister of the late Mary (late Louis) Marciniak; sister-in-law of the late Zygmund (Filomena) Carney and the late Mary (late Thomas) Wysocki; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday 4-7PM and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 8:45AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Interment in St. Augustine Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com