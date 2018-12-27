Share this article

The Buffalo Zoo's red panda seems to smile in the snow. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Buffalo Zoo offers discounted $8.95 admission until February 28

Buffalo Zoo admission will be $8.95 per person in January and February, the zoo announced today.

The annual promotion – a 28 percent discount on the regular entrance fare – is designed to entice visitors to the zoo in the offseason, the organization said in a statement. Parking also is free until Feb. 28, when the normal $5 fee kicks in again.

The 23.5-acre zoo currently hosts lions, tigers, bison and giraffes, among dozens of other animals. And while some species can't weather Buffalo's winters outdoors, the zoo recommends visiting its indoor exhibits and the four-year-old Arctic Edge installation now.

“The Zoo is a terrific place to be in the winter," said zoo president Norah Fletchall. "Many of our animals are very active this time of year, like our polar bears and arctic foxes. The crowds are smaller, and our indoor exhibits are open, so there's a real opportunity to enjoy the Zoo at your own pace."

