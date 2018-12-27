Watch: Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes spectacular saves

Sabres goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Team Finland lost its opening game at the IIHF World Junior Championship, 2-1, on Wednesday night in British Columbia.

But Luukkonen made 28 stops, including several of the spectacular variety, to keep Finland in the Group B game.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom (Vegas) had both goals for the Swedes.

Luukkonen came into the tournament on a roll, having made some great saves in a pretournament exhibition against Canada, as shown below: