Watch: Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes spectacular saves
Sabres goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Team Finland lost its opening game at the IIHF World Junior Championship, 2-1, on Wednesday night in British Columbia.
But Luukkonen made 28 stops, including several of the spectacular variety, to keep Finland in the Group B game.
Defenseman Erik Brannstrom (Vegas) had both goals for the Swedes.
Oh boy, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, wow. #WJC2019 #Sabres pic.twitter.com/dJAMkXgJHR
— Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) December 27, 2018
Luukkonen came into the tournament on a roll, having made some great saves in a pretournament exhibition against Canada, as shown below:
A few of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's saves, who has been the difference maker here. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/cadMir1FL6
— Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) December 24, 2018
Story topics: Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen/ Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen/ World Junior Championship
