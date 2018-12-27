Brawls at the mall: When violence has erupted at the Walden Galleria

Wednesday's lockdown at the Walden Galleria wasn't the first time violence has erupted in Western New York's biggest shopping center. Here's a look back at some of the more recent incidents.

In 2018, shots in the parking lot: Cheektowaga police responded to the mall on a Sunday afternoon in May 2018 after reports of shots being fired in the lot outside Macy's. They found no victims and no damaged vehicles, but they did find shell casings indicating eight or nine rounds had been fired. Investigators at the time believed at least one man was firing toward a vehicle, then got into another vehicle and fled.

In 2017, officer attacked while breaking up fight: A Cheektowaga police officer suffered a concussion and a bite to his hand in May 2017 when youths attacked him while he was breaking up a fight among teenage girls in the Galleria. He was attempting to separate two 16-year-old girls who were punching each other when "several other youths with the girls attacked him from behind," police said at the time.

In 2015, seven arrested after brawl linked to a Buffalo homicide: A woman yelling “You killed my brother” may explain what sparked a brawl at the Galleria that ended with seven people arrested. Police said at the time that the woman may have been referring to 22-year-old David Skipper, who was fatally shot in 2014 on Buffalo’s Erb Street. The fight – which was recorded and posted on YouTube – began shortly after 3 p.m. with two men facing off outside one store on the second level, then turned into a melee involving several people inside another business.

In 2014, four teens among six arrested over melee: A 24-year-old man, a 20-year-old and four teenagers were charged in connection with a melee that erupted in December 2014. The fight broke out one night after Christmas at the Walden Galleria, where, police said at the time, they have come to expect trouble during the holidays. No weapons were displayed, no innocent bystanders were hurt and no one was injured badly enough to require hospital treatment.