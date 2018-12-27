Bob McCarthy: Christmas, crimes and rhymes
’Twas two days before Christmas,
And all through the courts,
Our politicians were answering
To crimes of all sorts.
***
They came with top lawyers
To say ‘It’s not me!’
But some have made deals
In a bid to stay free.
***
It starts at the top
Though Trump’s not there yet.
’Cuz he’s waiting on Mueller
And starting to fret.
***
For the crafty old lawman
Has snared General Flynn,
Along with some Russians
Colluding in sin.
***
On the White House front lawn
The FBI rose a clatter
About Chris Collins’ calls
On an Australian matter.
***
The congressman labels
The charges untrue.
But New York’s Southern District
Has a court date with you.
***
Now bribery! Now graft!
Now insider trading!
Our pols know the drill,
When cops come a-raiding.
***
Back home the idea
To produce solar panels,
Brought a billion to Buffalo
The most in state annals.
***
But the big guys had pals
Who helped with bid-rigging.
They lusted for contracts
And a chance for some pigging.
***
Now the AG and feds
Have corralled Chairman Steve,
He’s admitted it all,
But still hopes for reprieve.
***
On Michalek! On Kristy!
On Steve’s old friend Pfaff!
They were all Pigeonistas
Now Schneiderman’s last laugh.
***
The pols now all hope
2019 will be better;
That they stay out of court,
And campaign while unfettered.
***
Cuomo is nestled,
All snug in his bed,
And says D.C. visions
Don’t dance in his head.
***
For he says he is happy
To lead New York State
And leave it to others
To seal Donald’s fate.
***
But New Yorkers recall
This familiar scenario.
We’ve seen it before
With a Cuomo named Mario.
***
We’ll give this a rest
And subside with these yarns.
They get quite obnoxious;
Like Cellino and Barnes.
***
And as is our custom
Since Borrelli retired,
We have Christmas fun;
In the muck we’re not mired.
***
From the politics desk
We offer this muse ...
Happy Christmas to all
From The Buffalo News!
