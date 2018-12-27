Bob McCarthy: Christmas, crimes and rhymes

’Twas two days before Christmas,

And all through the courts,

Our politicians were answering

To crimes of all sorts.

***

They came with top lawyers

To say ‘It’s not me!’

But some have made deals

In a bid to stay free.

***

It starts at the top

Though Trump’s not there yet.

’Cuz he’s waiting on Mueller

And starting to fret.

***

For the crafty old lawman

Has snared General Flynn,

Along with some Russians

Colluding in sin.

***

On the White House front lawn

The FBI rose a clatter

About Chris Collins’ calls

On an Australian matter.

***

The congressman labels

The charges untrue.

But New York’s Southern District

Has a court date with you.

***

Now bribery! Now graft!

Now insider trading!

Our pols know the drill,

When cops come a-raiding.

***

Back home the idea

To produce solar panels,

Brought a billion to Buffalo

The most in state annals.

***

But the big guys had pals

Who helped with bid-rigging.

They lusted for contracts

And a chance for some pigging.

***

Now the AG and feds

Have corralled Chairman Steve,

He’s admitted it all,

But still hopes for reprieve.

***

On Michalek! On Kristy!

On Steve’s old friend Pfaff!

They were all Pigeonistas

Now Schneiderman’s last laugh.

***

The pols now all hope

2019 will be better;

That they stay out of court,

And campaign while unfettered.

***

Cuomo is nestled,

All snug in his bed,

And says D.C. visions

Don’t dance in his head.

***

For he says he is happy

To lead New York State

And leave it to others

To seal Donald’s fate.

***

But New Yorkers recall

This familiar scenario.

We’ve seen it before

With a Cuomo named Mario.

***

We’ll give this a rest

And subside with these yarns.

They get quite obnoxious;

Like Cellino and Barnes.

***

And as is our custom

Since Borrelli retired,

We have Christmas fun;

In the muck we’re not mired.

***

From the politics desk

We offer this muse ...

Happy Christmas to all

From The Buffalo News!