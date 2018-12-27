Beth Mowins, Steve Beuerlein to call Bills finale against Miami Sunday

Beth Mowins will do play-by-play and Steve Beuerlein will be the analyst for CBS on the Buffalo Bills’ final game of the season Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins that features two teams out of the playoffs.

It will be the second consecutive year that Mowins, who received a master’s degree from Syracuse University, has worked a Bills game.

She worked the Bills’ 24-16 win over the Dolphins alongside analyst Jay Feely on Dec. 17, 2017.

When she worked a Monday Night Football game earlier in 2017, Mowins became the second woman in history to do play-by-play on a NFL regular season game and the first in history to do a nationally televised NFL game.