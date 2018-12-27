BALDWIN, Bernice M.

BALDWIN - Bernice M. Wife of the late Richard Baldwin; caring mother of Steven Baldwin (Jaye) of Troy, MI, Linda (John) Dressler, and Diane (David) Pedersen of Seabrook, TX; grandmother of Victoria Baldwin, Chris Baldwin, and Sarah Pedersen. A funeral service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery on Monday at 1 PM, please assemble at the Chapel. If desired, donations may be made in Bernice's name to Hospice Buffalo. Please share your condolences online at

