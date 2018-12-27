ATM stolen from Seneca Street restaurant found torched

An ATM stolen from a Seneca Street restaurant on Wednesday was found burned about 3 miles away, according to a Buffalo police report.

Someone broke into the Texas Red Hots, 2449 Seneca, between 12:30 and 6:30 a.m. by prying open a door.

The ATM, which was bolted to the floor of the building, was ripped out. It was later found without any money inside at Clinton and Metcalf streets, having been set on fire, according to the report.