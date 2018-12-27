An election done right

When the Western New York chapter of the New York State Commercial Association of Realtors held its annual officer elections this week, they had some unofficial government observers in the room.

That's because Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown was slated as the morning's guest speaker. And he was joined at the event by three suburban town supervisors – Brian Kulpa from Amherst, Patrick Casilio from Clarence and Joseph Emminger from the Town of Tonawanda.

Past president Bill Heussler called out the positions and those running for office. Attendees filled out the paper ballots. And the results were announced at the end.

For jaded politicians, it was apparently impressive.

"I really want to congratulate you on this smooth electoral process for NYSCAR," Brown said at the start of his remarks. "I think folks in Georgia and Florida could learn a lot from how you run elections."

"We haven't counted the ballots yet," someone called out.

"That's true," Brown conceded. "Hopefully, there will be no hanging chads from any of your ballots."