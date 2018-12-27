ALEXANDER, Patricia Jean

ALEXANDER - Patricia Jean 66, of Martinsburg passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Meritus Medical Center. Born January 21, 1952 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert Joseph Wilt and Dolores Regina Schogan Wilt.She was a life-long animal lover and supporter of the SPCA. She loved collecting buttons and was a boxer rescuer. She was a member of Sacred Heart in Bowmansville, NY. She is survived by her husband Kenneth A. Alexander; three brothers, Albert W. (Cynthia) Wilt, Dennis (Linda) Wilt, and David (Susan) Wilt; one sister, Barbara (Gary) Foster; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services and interment are private. Memorial donations may be made to Kidney Foundation or SPCA.

Memorial donations may be made to Kidney Foundation or SPCA.