AHL: Amerks blank Monsters in Cleveland

Four different Rochester Americans scored and Scott Wedgewood made 31 saves for the shutout in a 4-0 win over the host Cleveland Monsters before 9,296 at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday.

Alex Nylander got the Amerks on the board at 7:35 of the opening period. C.J. Smith scored in the second while Wayne Simpson and Kyle Criscuolo tallied in the third. All but Simpson’s goal came on the power play, where Rochester was 3 of 6. Cleveland failed to score in four attempts.

Rochester kept its two-point lead over Syracuse, which beat Binghamton Wednesday, and moved four points up on Cleveland in the AHL’s North Division.

The Amerks host Toronto Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.