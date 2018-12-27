Accident in Wilson results in power outage, road closure

A Lockport man was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated after the vehicle he was driving struck a utility pole, which interrupted electrical power for nearby residents, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Casey M. Schultz, 24, was traveling south on Lake Street in Wilson when the accident occurred shortly after midnight, the Sheriff's Office said. The National Grid utility pole hit by Schultz's vehicle was completely sheared off, causing a road obstruction, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Route 425 near Ide Road was closed for several hours Thursday morning as National Grid crews replaced the pole and restored power, the Sheriff's Office said.

Schultz was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. He is scheduled to appear on Jan. 8 in Town of Wilson Court, according to the Sheriff's Office.