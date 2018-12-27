5 must-see events at this year's First Night Buffalo
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Monday.
Where: Buffalo Convention Center, 153 Franklin St.
Tickets: $12 at firstnightbuffalo.org. $15 at door. Children 2 and under enter free.
Parking: Free at Main Place Mall and Fernbach ramps.
Metro Rail: Extended service for New Year’s Eve. The last outbound train leaves downtown at 2 a.m.
. . .
A full evening’s worth of family friendly entertainment is slated for the Buffalo Convention Center as First Night Buffalo celebrates its 30th anniversary on New Year’s Eve. Here are five don’t-miss performances that offer a glimpse of the full breadth of entertainment being offered:
Laser tag: From 5 to 9 p.m. in the Convention Center’s room 101 D, ages 6 and up are invited to participate in what organizers are calling “a high-tech game of hide and seek.”
Jeff Musial, the animal guy: The veteran of appearances on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Today Show” and “The Steve Harvey Show” will be in the Convention Center’s Center Ballroom from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m., with his furry and fuzzy friends in tow. Suitable for all ages.
Downbeat Percussion: This drum line ensemble is known to Bills fans for its mid-game performances at New Era Field. They’ll take over the Main Stage on the Exhibit Level beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Spider Man and Black Panther: The hippest superheroes going – sorry, Batman, guess this wasn’t your year, man – will be roaming the Exhibit Level of the Convention Center from 5 to 9:30 p.m. They welcome your attempts to take a selfie with them.
ComedySportz: Improv-based comedy masquerading as sport. A highly interactive, kid-friendly form of comedy, presided over by a referee, and won by the team able to generate the most laughs.
