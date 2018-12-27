2018 Boys Cross-Country Honor Roll: Top teams and stars from across WNY
As chosen by Western New York coaches.
All-WESTERN NEW YORK
- Runner of the year: Armani Merlino (Lancaster)
- Coach of the year: Jim Zubler (Frontier)
Runner of the year by class:
- Senior: Tom Appenheimer (O’Hara)
- Junior: Evan Hilbert (St. Joe’s)
- Sophomore: Joshua Peron (Frontier)
- Freshman: Austin Burkard (Newfane)
- Eighth grade: Mason McVinney (Jamestown)
- Seventh grade: Roan Kelly (Randolph)
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Tom Appenheimer
|O’Hara
|12
|Peter Auer
|Maple Grove
|11
|Evan Hilbert
|St. Joe’s
|11
|Ronan McDonald
|Randolph
|11
|Joshua Peron
|Frontier
|10
|Andrew Perreault
|Lew-Port
|12
|Noah Sayoc
|Orchard Park
|11
Second team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Austin Burkard
|Newfane
|9
|Joey Groth
|Frontier
|12
|Jerad Hediger
|Pioneer/Holland
|11
|Jack Heraty
|Orchard Park
|11
|John Insinna
|Clarence
|12
|Ray Sambrotto
|Sweet Home
|12
|Kyle Urban
|Alden
|9
Honorable mention:
ALDEN: Bobby Adams-12. CANISIUS: Frano Rados-12. CLARENCE: Grey Conover-12. EAST AURORA: Alex Hillyard-11, FREDONIA/WESTFIELD: Diego Ray-12. FRONTIER: Brian Gleason-11. ORCHARD PARK: Christopher Bertola-10. PIONEER/HOLLAND: Trent Wesley-11. WEST SENECA EAST: Vinny Pagliaccio-11.
•••
ALL-CATHOLIC
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Tom Appenheimer
|Cardinal O’Hara
|12
|Evan Hilbert
|St. Joe’s
|11
|Frano Rados
|Canisius
|12
|Lucas Beyer
|Canisius
|11
|Joseph Ferrantini
|St. Joe’s
|12
|Ethan Beck
|Canisius
|10
|Alex Aubrecht
|Nichols
|10
Second team
CANISIUS: Derek Baker-10. ST. FRANCIS: Zach Brydalski-11, Patrick Henshaw. ST. JOE’S: Ian Klenk-11. Isaac Gschwend-10, Sam Isingoma. ST. MARY’S: Elijah Lavarnway-11.
•••
BUFFALO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Sembel Koshi
|Hutch-Tech
|12
|Martin Espinal
|Hutch-Tech
|10
|Ibrahim Mgaza
|Hutch-Tech
|12
|Isaac Tillotson
|City Honors
|12
|Jeronimo Silvia-Lugo
|City Honors
|9
|Aaron Jones
|Hutch-Tech
|12
|Josean Lopez
|I-Prep/Grover
|12
Second team
CITY HONORS: Owen Vankerkhove-11, Hasson Jafri-12. HUTCH-TECH: Amen Alarefi-11, Mykiel Lee-12, Alhagie Sesay-12. I PREP/GROVER: Messiah Jordan-12. OLMSTED: Kevin Zimmer-12.
•••
ECIC I
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Joshua Peron
|Frontier
|10
|Armani Merlino
|Lancaster
|12
|Jack Heraty
|Orchard Park
|11
|Christophe Bertola
|Orchard Park
|10
|Connor O’Brien
|Frontier
|11
|Noah Sayoc
|Orchard Park
|11
|Joey Groth
|Frontier
|12
Second team
CLARENCE: Josh Insinna, Dan Daddario. FRONTIER: Alex Monaco-11. LANCASTER: Derek Lasker, Jared Rogalski-11, Collin Rice-11. WEST SENECA WEST: Christian Ruiz-10.
•••
ECIC II
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Jerad Hediger
|Pioneer/Holland
|11
|Max Hughes
|Pioneer/Holland
|12
|Ray Sambrotto
|Sweet Home
|12
|Trent Wesley
|Pioneer/Holland
|11
|Grady Regan
|Pioneer/Holland
|11
|Brofy Jones
|Pioneer/Holland
|9
|Jack Stefanick
|Williamsville East
|12
Second team
HAMBURG: Luke Wojnicki, Ryan Steiner-9, Lukas Marcin. Pioneer/Holland: Justin Drennan, Bryce Schoepflin-10. Williamsville East: Allen Gilfond-10, Owen Lewis-11.
•••
ECIC III
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Ely Personius
|Amherst
|11
|Alex Hillyard
|East Aurora
|11
|Vinny Pagliaccio
|West Seneca East
|11
|Jack Lenz
|Amherst
|10
|Thomas Wlodarczyk
|East Aurora
|11
|Gavin McPherson
|East Aurora
|11
|Ryan Mitchell
|Iroquois
|12
Second team
EAST AURORA: Nick Ebling-11, Colin Cassidy-10. IROQUOIS: Ted Tomasello-11, Evan Castlevetere-9. STARPOINT: Ethan Sodaro-11. WEST SENECA EAST: Sean McCartan-10, Joshua Lisiecki.
•••
ECIC IV
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Bobby Adams
|Alden
|12
|Brett Russell
|Springville
|11
|Kyle Urban
|Alden
|9
|Cameron Eastland
|Alden
|11
|Dean Godios
|Depew
|11
|Jared Hecht
|Springville
|11
|Gavin Hill
|Eden
|11
Second team
ALDEN: Matt Sentz-10. EDEN: Justin Sananek-11, Tyler Gemza-11. JFK: Daniel Kurowski. SPRINGVILLE: Zach Peterman-11, Austin Yetter-9. TONAWANDA: Raymond Gaso.
•••
NIAGARA FRONTIER
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Andrew Perreault
|Lew-Port
|12
|Jackson Doran
|Lockport
|10
|Justin Pavan
|Lew-Port
|10
|Owen White
|Lockport
|11
|Mathew Kifer
|Niagara Falls
|12
|Lucas Powley
|Lockport
|11
|Ben Wisto
|Lew-Port
|11
Second team
GRAND ISLAND: Victor Fritsch-9. LEW-PORT: Cole Acetta-11, Miguel Bautista-12. LOCKPORT: Kenneth Currie-9, Owen Szantor, Ryan Urbanski. NIAGARA FALLS: Mike Snowden.
Third team
GRAND ISLAND: Tim Capps-11. KENMORE EAST: Justice Ramsey-10. KENMORE WEST: Vince Mendez, Charlie Connors-10. LOCKPORT: Joshua Ferraro-11. NIAGARA FALLS: Deandre Prum. NIAGARA WHEATFIELD: Aidan Tribbets-McNamara-11.
•••
NIAGARA ORLEANS
First team
|Name
|School
|Class
|Austin Burkard
|Newfane
|9
|Robert Stevenson
|Newfane
|12
|Peter diLorenzo
|Barker
|11
|Casey Zuba
|Akron
|12
|William Schwarzmueller
|Wilson
|12
|Alan Lingle
|Newfane
|11
|Ozzy Moore
|Roy-Hart
|11
Second team
ALBION: Reuben Rivers-9. BARKER: Dominic Clementi. NEWFANE: Nick Baes-10, Nathan Moran-11, Conner Cuzzacrea-9, Andrew Cuzzacrea-9. WILSON: Jonathan Moote-11.
Third team
AKRON: Zachary Sanford-11. NEWFANE: Cannon Gibson-9, Matthew Pusateri-11, Alden Gibson-8. ROY-HART: William Rickard-11. WILSON: Michael Seeley, Alexander Martinez-11.
•••
CCAA LARGE
First team
Runner of the year: Anthony Ruiz (Dunkirk)
|Name
|School
|Class
|Bryce Baglia
|Falconer/CV
|11
|Collin Barmore
|Falconer/CV
|12
|Dagon Bryant
|Southwestern
|11
|Drew Carlson
|Jamestown
|10
|Diego Rey
|Fredonia
|12
|Rayven Sample
|Falconer/CV
|11
|Eddie Scroxton
|Southwestern
|11
Second team
FALCONER/CASSADAGA VALLEY: Connor Hudson, Joey Pilitteri-10. FREDONIA: Chris Annear-11. GOWANDA: Maddox Browning-9, Christian Cook-11. SOUTHWESTERN: Brady Fye-11, Jackson Vanstrom-11.
Honorable mention
DUNKIRK: Nelson Rosario, Ethan Yannie. FALCONER/CASSADAGA VALLEY: David Allen, John Brockelbank-10, Wyatt Harrington-9. FREDONIA: Kevin Redfield. GOWANDA: Aaron Colantino. JAMESTOWN: Chade Deponceau-10. SOUTHWESTERN: Jaden Kinnear-10, Ethan Luce-9.
•••
CCAA SMALL
First team
Runner of the year: Peter Auer-11 (Maple Grove)
|Name
|School
|Class
|Riley Auer
|Maple Grove
|11
|Drew Braden
|Cattaraugus/LV
|10
|Frank Colburn
|Maple Grove
|12
|Dylan Davis
|Frewsburg
|12
|Darius Jones
|Maple Grove
|11
|Ronan McDonald
|Randolph
|11
|Ryan Wisniewski
|Allegany-Limestone
|10
Second team
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Donald Higgs-9. CLYMER/SHERMAN/PANAMA: Hunter Wassing-10. FREWSBURG: Toby Gifford-9. MAPLE GROVE: Nick Brunenavs-11, Drew Kelleman-10. RANDOLPH: Christian Riethmiller, Josh Walters-11.
Honorable mention
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Ben Besok-11, Jacob Brink-9, Daniel Casey-9, Zack Krenzel-10. FRANKLINVILLE/ELLICOTTVILLE: Maddox Bush-9, Tabi Riling-10. MAPLE GROVE: Tyler McPhearson-11. RANDOLPH: Roan Kelly-7. SILVER CREEK/FORESTVILLE: Gabe Rhodes-9.
•••
ALL-STATE
CLASS A
Second team
Armani Merlino-11 (Lancaster)
CLASS B
Second team
Evan Hilbert-11 (St. Joseph’s), Andrew Perrault-12 (Lewiston-Porter)
Fifth team
Trent Wesley-11 (Pioneer/Holland), Jerad Hediger-11 (Pioneer/Holland), Ray Sambrotto-12 (Sweet Home)
Honorable mention
Vinny Pagliaccio-11 (West Seneca East)
CLASS C
Fourth team
Diego Rey-11 (Fredonia), Austin Burkard-9 (Newfane)
Honorable mention
Dagon Bryant-11 (Southwestern)
CLASS D
First team
Ronan McDonald-11 (Randolph)
Second team
Pete Auer-11 (Maple Grove)
Third team
Peter Dilorenzo-11 (Barker)
Fifth team
Dylan Davis-12 (Frewsburg)
Frank Colburn-12 (Maple Grove)
Honorable mention
Darius Jones-11 (Maple Grove)
Champions
Class A: Frontier captured Section VI title a year after being edged by Clarence by two points. Had three runners in the top 10 at sectional meet. Finished eighth in the Class A state meet.
Class B: Pioneer-Holland won ECIC II and then took sectional title behind four runners in top 11 in Class B meet, led by Alexander Hillyard in third place. Was fourth in the state meet, paced by Trent Wesley (13th overall) and Jerad Hediger (15th). Finished ranked No. 10 in the state in Class B.
Class C: Newfane had a dominant performance at Niagara Orleans meet and then won sectional championship by 23 points, led by a first-place finish by Austin Burkard. Placed sixth in the state meet and finished ranked eighth in the state in Class C.
Class D: Maple Grove won CCAA meet by 40 points and then finished first in the sectional meet by 50 points. Was second in state Class D meet, led by Auer’s sixth-place finish. Ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D.
Monsignor Martin: St. Joseph’s won the race by one point over Canisius led by two finishers in the top five -- Evan Hilbert in second and Lucas Beyer in fifth.
Note: The Federation meet was canceled because of inclement weather.
