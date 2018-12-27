2018 Boys Cross-Country Honor Roll: Top teams and stars from across WNY

As chosen by Western New York coaches.

All-WESTERN NEW YORK

Runner of the year: Armani Merlino (Lancaster)

Armani Merlino (Lancaster) Coach of the year: Jim Zubler (Frontier)

Runner of the year by class:

Senior: Tom Appenheimer (O’Hara)

Tom Appenheimer (O’Hara) Junior: Evan Hilbert (St. Joe’s)

Evan Hilbert (St. Joe’s) Sophomore: Joshua Peron (Frontier)

Joshua Peron (Frontier) Freshman: Austin Burkard (Newfane)

Austin Burkard (Newfane) Eighth grade: Mason McVinney (Jamestown)

Mason McVinney (Jamestown) Seventh grade: Roan Kelly (Randolph)

First team

Name School Class Tom Appenheimer O’Hara 12 Peter Auer Maple Grove 11 Evan Hilbert St. Joe’s 11 Ronan McDonald Randolph 11 Joshua Peron Frontier 10 Andrew Perreault Lew-Port 12 Noah Sayoc Orchard Park 11

Second team

Name School Class Austin Burkard Newfane 9 Joey Groth Frontier 12 Jerad Hediger Pioneer/Holland 11 Jack Heraty Orchard Park 11 John Insinna Clarence 12 Ray Sambrotto Sweet Home 12 Kyle Urban Alden 9

Honorable mention:

ALDEN: Bobby Adams-12. CANISIUS: Frano Rados-12. CLARENCE: Grey Conover-12. EAST AURORA: Alex Hillyard-11, FREDONIA/WESTFIELD: Diego Ray-12. FRONTIER: Brian Gleason-11. ORCHARD PARK: Christopher Bertola-10. PIONEER/HOLLAND: Trent Wesley-11. WEST SENECA EAST: Vinny Pagliaccio-11.

•••

ALL-CATHOLIC

First team

Name School Class Tom Appenheimer Cardinal O’Hara 12 Evan Hilbert St. Joe’s 11 Frano Rados Canisius 12 Lucas Beyer Canisius 11 Joseph Ferrantini St. Joe’s 12 Ethan Beck Canisius 10 Alex Aubrecht Nichols 10

Second team

CANISIUS: Derek Baker-10. ST. FRANCIS: Zach Brydalski-11, Patrick Henshaw. ST. JOE’S: Ian Klenk-11. Isaac Gschwend-10, Sam Isingoma. ST. MARY’S: Elijah Lavarnway-11.

•••

BUFFALO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

First team

Name School Class Sembel Koshi Hutch-Tech 12 Martin Espinal Hutch-Tech 10 Ibrahim Mgaza Hutch-Tech 12 Isaac Tillotson City Honors 12 Jeronimo Silvia-Lugo City Honors 9 Aaron Jones Hutch-Tech 12 Josean Lopez I-Prep/Grover 12

Second team

CITY HONORS: Owen Vankerkhove-11, Hasson Jafri-12. HUTCH-TECH: Amen Alarefi-11, Mykiel Lee-12, Alhagie Sesay-12. I PREP/GROVER: Messiah Jordan-12. OLMSTED: Kevin Zimmer-12.

•••

ECIC I

First team

Name School Class Joshua Peron Frontier 10 Armani Merlino Lancaster 12 Jack Heraty Orchard Park 11 Christophe Bertola Orchard Park 10 Connor O’Brien Frontier 11 Noah Sayoc Orchard Park 11 Joey Groth Frontier 12

Second team

CLARENCE: Josh Insinna, Dan Daddario. FRONTIER: Alex Monaco-11. LANCASTER: Derek Lasker, Jared Rogalski-11, Collin Rice-11. WEST SENECA WEST: Christian Ruiz-10.

•••

ECIC II

First team

Name School Class Jerad Hediger Pioneer/Holland 11 Max Hughes Pioneer/Holland 12 Ray Sambrotto Sweet Home 12 Trent Wesley Pioneer/Holland 11 Grady Regan Pioneer/Holland 11 Brofy Jones Pioneer/Holland 9 Jack Stefanick Williamsville East 12

Second team

HAMBURG: Luke Wojnicki, Ryan Steiner-9, Lukas Marcin. Pioneer/Holland: Justin Drennan, Bryce Schoepflin-10. Williamsville East: Allen Gilfond-10, Owen Lewis-11.

•••

ECIC III

First team

Name School Class Ely Personius Amherst 11 Alex Hillyard East Aurora 11 Vinny Pagliaccio West Seneca East 11 Jack Lenz Amherst 10 Thomas Wlodarczyk East Aurora 11 Gavin McPherson East Aurora 11 Ryan Mitchell Iroquois 12

Second team

EAST AURORA: Nick Ebling-11, Colin Cassidy-10. IROQUOIS: Ted Tomasello-11, Evan Castlevetere-9. STARPOINT: Ethan Sodaro-11. WEST SENECA EAST: Sean McCartan-10, Joshua Lisiecki.

•••

ECIC IV

First team

Name School Class Bobby Adams Alden 12 Brett Russell Springville 11 Kyle Urban Alden 9 Cameron Eastland Alden 11 Dean Godios Depew 11 Jared Hecht Springville 11 Gavin Hill Eden 11

Second team

ALDEN: Matt Sentz-10. EDEN: Justin Sananek-11, Tyler Gemza-11. JFK: Daniel Kurowski. SPRINGVILLE: Zach Peterman-11, Austin Yetter-9. TONAWANDA: Raymond Gaso.

•••

NIAGARA FRONTIER

First team

Name School Class Andrew Perreault Lew-Port 12 Jackson Doran Lockport 10 Justin Pavan Lew-Port 10 Owen White Lockport 11 Mathew Kifer Niagara Falls 12 Lucas Powley Lockport 11 Ben Wisto Lew-Port 11

Second team

GRAND ISLAND: Victor Fritsch-9. LEW-PORT: Cole Acetta-11, Miguel Bautista-12. LOCKPORT: Kenneth Currie-9, Owen Szantor, Ryan Urbanski. NIAGARA FALLS: Mike Snowden.

Third team

GRAND ISLAND: Tim Capps-11. KENMORE EAST: Justice Ramsey-10. KENMORE WEST: Vince Mendez, Charlie Connors-10. LOCKPORT: Joshua Ferraro-11. NIAGARA FALLS: Deandre Prum. NIAGARA WHEATFIELD: Aidan Tribbets-McNamara-11.

•••

NIAGARA ORLEANS

First team

Name School Class Austin Burkard Newfane 9 Robert Stevenson Newfane 12 Peter diLorenzo Barker 11 Casey Zuba Akron 12 William Schwarzmueller Wilson 12 Alan Lingle Newfane 11 Ozzy Moore Roy-Hart 11

Second team

ALBION: Reuben Rivers-9. BARKER: Dominic Clementi. NEWFANE: Nick Baes-10, Nathan Moran-11, Conner Cuzzacrea-9, Andrew Cuzzacrea-9. WILSON: Jonathan Moote-11.

Third team

AKRON: Zachary Sanford-11. NEWFANE: Cannon Gibson-9, Matthew Pusateri-11, Alden Gibson-8. ROY-HART: William Rickard-11. WILSON: Michael Seeley, Alexander Martinez-11.

•••

CCAA LARGE

First team

Runner of the year: Anthony Ruiz (Dunkirk)

Name School Class Bryce Baglia Falconer/CV 11 Collin Barmore Falconer/CV 12 Dagon Bryant Southwestern 11 Drew Carlson Jamestown 10 Diego Rey Fredonia 12 Rayven Sample Falconer/CV 11 Eddie Scroxton Southwestern 11

Second team

FALCONER/CASSADAGA VALLEY: Connor Hudson, Joey Pilitteri-10. FREDONIA: Chris Annear-11. GOWANDA: Maddox Browning-9, Christian Cook-11. SOUTHWESTERN: Brady Fye-11, Jackson Vanstrom-11.

Honorable mention

DUNKIRK: Nelson Rosario, Ethan Yannie. FALCONER/CASSADAGA VALLEY: David Allen, John Brockelbank-10, Wyatt Harrington-9. FREDONIA: Kevin Redfield. GOWANDA: Aaron Colantino. JAMESTOWN: Chade Deponceau-10. SOUTHWESTERN: Jaden Kinnear-10, Ethan Luce-9.

•••

CCAA SMALL

First team

Runner of the year: Peter Auer-11 (Maple Grove)

Name School Class Riley Auer Maple Grove 11 Drew Braden Cattaraugus/LV 10 Frank Colburn Maple Grove 12 Dylan Davis Frewsburg 12 Darius Jones Maple Grove 11 Ronan McDonald Randolph 11 Ryan Wisniewski Allegany-Limestone 10

Second team

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Donald Higgs-9. CLYMER/SHERMAN/PANAMA: Hunter Wassing-10. FREWSBURG: Toby Gifford-9. MAPLE GROVE: Nick Brunenavs-11, Drew Kelleman-10. RANDOLPH: Christian Riethmiller, Josh Walters-11.

Honorable mention

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Ben Besok-11, Jacob Brink-9, Daniel Casey-9, Zack Krenzel-10. FRANKLINVILLE/ELLICOTTVILLE: Maddox Bush-9, Tabi Riling-10. MAPLE GROVE: Tyler McPhearson-11. RANDOLPH: Roan Kelly-7. SILVER CREEK/FORESTVILLE: Gabe Rhodes-9.

•••

ALL-STATE

CLASS A

Second team

Armani Merlino-11 (Lancaster)

CLASS B

Second team

Evan Hilbert-11 (St. Joseph’s), Andrew Perrault-12 (Lewiston-Porter)

Fifth team

Trent Wesley-11 (Pioneer/Holland), Jerad Hediger-11 (Pioneer/Holland), Ray Sambrotto-12 (Sweet Home)

Honorable mention

Vinny Pagliaccio-11 (West Seneca East)

CLASS C

Fourth team

Diego Rey-11 (Fredonia), Austin Burkard-9 (Newfane)

Honorable mention

Dagon Bryant-11 (Southwestern)

CLASS D

First team

Ronan McDonald-11 (Randolph)

Second team

Pete Auer-11 (Maple Grove)

Third team

Peter Dilorenzo-11 (Barker)

Fifth team

Dylan Davis-12 (Frewsburg)

Frank Colburn-12 (Maple Grove)

Honorable mention

Darius Jones-11 (Maple Grove)

Champions

Class A: Frontier captured Section VI title a year after being edged by Clarence by two points. Had three runners in the top 10 at sectional meet. Finished eighth in the Class A state meet.

Class B: Pioneer-Holland won ECIC II and then took sectional title behind four runners in top 11 in Class B meet, led by Alexander Hillyard in third place. Was fourth in the state meet, paced by Trent Wesley (13th overall) and Jerad Hediger (15th). Finished ranked No. 10 in the state in Class B.

Class C: Newfane had a dominant performance at Niagara Orleans meet and then won sectional championship by 23 points, led by a first-place finish by Austin Burkard. Placed sixth in the state meet and finished ranked eighth in the state in Class C.

Class D: Maple Grove won CCAA meet by 40 points and then finished first in the sectional meet by 50 points. Was second in state Class D meet, led by Auer’s sixth-place finish. Ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D.

Monsignor Martin: St. Joseph’s won the race by one point over Canisius led by two finishers in the top five -- Evan Hilbert in second and Lucas Beyer in fifth.

Note: The Federation meet was canceled because of inclement weather.