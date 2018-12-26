WOLINSKI, Robert J.

WOLINSKI - Robert J. December 23, 2018, at age 77, beloved husband of Rita (nee Mancuso); devoted father of Amy (Ralph Jr.) Levere; loving step-father of Camellia Pirrone (Paul) Briandi, Anthony (Cynthia) Pirrone and Lori (Lawrence) Lotempio; cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Gregory (Michelle), Patricia, Marcia, Sharon, Paulette, Darlene, Gayle, Roland and late Edward, Gary, Daniel and Marceline; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 1:15 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Williamsville) at 2 PM. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends invited.