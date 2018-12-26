WILSON, Duane C. "Duke"

December 14, 2018. Age 94, of Satellite Beach, FL and formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Martha (nee Meadows) (Cauto) Wilson of Satellite Beach, FL; loving father of Linda (John) Kucharski of North Tonawanda, NY. Duane "Bud" (Barbara) Wilson of Greenville, SC, Kenneth (Margaret) Wilson of Richmond, VA, Michael Wilson of Brooklyn, NY and Kathleen (the late Alfred) Domino of Lancaster; step-father of Mark Cauto, Eugene Cauto and the late Robert Cauto; wonderful patriarch of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cherished brother of Glenn Wilson. Predeceased by his first wife, Lucy, his second wife Ann and his sisters Phyllis and Gwen. Duane was a decorated WWII Veteran who was awarded four Bronze Stars. Friends invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, December 28, 2018, Duane's Birthday, beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Episcopal Church, Payne Ave at Tremont St., North Tonawanda, NY. Military Honors will follow.