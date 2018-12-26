WEIR, ANN R. (Collins)

December 23, 2018. Wife of the late Joseph J. Weir; mother of Sheila (David) Schwanekamp, Kevin (Beth), Brian (Kati), Mary Frances and Jacquelyn Weir; grandmother of Kevin Jr., Ryan, Kyla, Patrick, Mary Brigid, Dillon and Brieanne Weir; grandmother of one great-grandchild; daughter of the late Michael and Anna Collins; sister of the late James Collins, Rose Collins, Marion (Warren) Kubanet and Virginia (Raymond) Girard. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Church 2950 South Western Blvd. Friday at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Western New York. www.THMcCarthyFH.com