WEBSTER, Lorraine

WEBSTER - Lorraine Of Clarence Center, passed away December 23, 2018. Lorraine survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald Webster; her children Barbara Louise (Louis) Lipone, Geraldine Jane (John) Hannahs, Annette Nadine Webster, Blaine Halifax Webster, Marian Elizabeth (James) Misner and late Joan Marie Rowley; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her first husband James Gustafson who passed away in 1953 and her brother, William Winter. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 28, 2018 at 10 AM in St. Augustine's RC Church, 8700 Goodrich Rd., Clarence Center, NY. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations to the church would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.