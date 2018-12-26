VETER, Suzanne Marie Lonsdale

VETER - Suzanne Marie Lonsdale Formerly of Lewiston, of Pittsburgh, PA, on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Mrs. Veter was the beloved wife of Andrew Veter; mother of Kieran and Owen Alexander Veter; daughter of Raymond and Lynne Dane Lonsdale. Interment was private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Perman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com