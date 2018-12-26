STARR, James E. "Jim"

Of Kenmore, December 20, 2018, husband of the late Suzanne E. Davis Starr; dear father of Sandra S. Starr, Deborah (William) Resnach, Cynthia (Robert) Webster, Cathleen (Scott) VanAlstine, James E. Jr. (Christine), Timothy Starr and Elizabeth (James) Decker; loving grandfather of 25 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchilden; brother of Daniel (Joanne) Starr, Roger (Cree) Starr and the late Geraldine (late Francis) Keane, Harriett (late James) Coleman, Thomas (Mary) and William Starr; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday (December 28th) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's R.C. Church at 10 AM. Final resting place Elmlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com