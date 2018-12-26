Sean McDermott reaffirms his belief in LeSean McCoy's value to Bills in 2019

Bills coach Sean McDermott reaffirmed his view of the importance of running back LeSean McCoy to the team’s plans beyond this season on Wednesday.

“Overall, I’m really excited about where we’re going and LeSean being a part of that,” McDermott said. “I know this year wasn’t what he had hoped it would be. The biggest thing I want to see is what are we going to do to get it back to where it needs to be. So I think he’s committed to that cause, as are we.”

The 30-year-old McCoy enters Sunday’s season-finale against Miami with just 488 rushing yards. Last season McCoy rushed for 1,138 yards.

McCoy also sat out the first play of Sunday’s game at New England in a disciplinary action made by McDermott. McCoy revealed after the game he violated a rule and backed the coach’s decision.

McDermott would not elaborate on the reason for the move.

“That’s between LeSean and myself,” McDermott said. “I appreciate him being accountable, I really do, and we’ve moved on.”

“It happens from time to time, nobody’s perfect,” McDermott said. “But again, I appreciate him being accountable. I’m not perfect. In this case he wasn’t perfect, and we addressed it and we’re moving forward.”

McCoy has 136 fewer carries than last year. His yardage total and yards-per-carry total (3.2) are career lows. McCoy will enter the last year of his contract with the Bills in 2019.

Asked if he thought McCoy was “bought in” with the Bills for next season, McDermott said, “I absolutely do.”

McCoy did not speak to reporters after Wednesday’s practice.