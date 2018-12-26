SCHAUS, Edward Lawrence

SCHAUS - Edward Lawrence Age 73, entered into eternal peace surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Born May 9,1945 in Yorkshire, NY; Edward was the son of Lois (Warner) Schaus and the late Garfield Nicholas Schaus; faithful husband to Sharon (Bryant) Schaus, married October 19, 1968, recently celebrating their 50th anniversary. Ed is survived by his children; Jennifer (Troy) Green and their children William, Trent, Nicholas, and Kathryn as well as Christopher (Amanda Lawrence) Schaus and their children Esme, Gavyn and Santiago; Ed's siblings are Janet (Tom) Belscher, Bruce, George (Debbie), Jerry (deceased), and Donnie (Sue Grover) Schaus. Ed was a United States Army Veteran and had a 40 year career as a lineman and chief line mechanic for New York State Electric and Gas. He had a strong work ethic, was patient, and believed in tolerance. Ed enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Crosby Lake near Westport, Ontario. Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 5-8 PM as well from 10-11 AM on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Rd., Clarence. Funeral Services will immediately follow visitation on Saturday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lockport Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 884, Lockport, NY 14095 or GiGi's Playhouse of Buffalo: a Down Syndrome Support Organization, ATTN: Connie Stiles, 79 Rubino Court, Williamsville, NY 14031 or online at GiGisplayhouse.org/buffalo/donate. Arrangements by H.E. Turner & Co., 403 East Main St., Batavia. To leave a condolence, to share a story or light a candle, visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.