Scattershots for Dec. 26, 2018

Scholarships Announced from Fly Fishers International

The Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International announced its William “Bill” Swartz scholarship winners at the group’s December meeting in West Seneca last week. Ron Ziarnowski, a member of the scholarship committee, presented $500 checks to 3 worthy recipients for continuing their higher education. The winners were:

Bradley Britt of Lockport, a Senior at Lockport High School who will be advancing to Wildlife Management, Fisheries and Aquaculture at SUNY Cobleskill.

Erin Urbanski of Alden, a freshman at SUNY ESF in Syracuse where she is currently studying Environmental Biology.

Annabelle Skalski of Buffalo, a junior at Paul Smith’s College where she is studying Environmental Science.

The scholarship program was established to remember the late Bill Swartz, a club member and a biology/science teacher committed to the area’s fisheries, clean water and our natural resources. For more information contact President Joan Rosner at 675-4766.

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Fall Derby Results

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Fall Fishing Derby ended last week and, according to Steve Hawkins, it was a very competitive contest this year. Winner of the Brown Trout Division was Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga with a 29.75-inch brown he caught from the Oak Orchard River on an egg sac. Rustowicz duplicated his winning effort in the Salmon Division, too, reeling in a 38.5-inch king while also fishing the Oak with egg skein.

In the Steelhead Division, George Bauman of Williamsville topped all anglers with a 32.25-inch lower Niagara River fish he caught while fishing with Capt. Matt Gantress of Unreel Fishing Charters on a pink bead. “California Joe” Pavalonis of Buffalo repeated as the Rudd Division champion when he measured an 18-inch fish from the upper Niagara River, caught on a jig. In the Perch Division, Barry Ball of Alden set the pace with a 13.5-inch yellow perch caught from Lake Erie on a minnow.

The Winter Derby will be starting up on Jan. 2, 2019 and run through March 15. The shop is located on Main Street in Clarence.

North Forest 5-Stand League Starts Jan. 5

If you’re looking for something a little different to beat the winter shooting blues, try the 5-Stand Winter League at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club starting on Jan. 5. The club, located at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport, offers participants the use of an enclosed 5-Stand shooting range with newly-installed heaters to help keep you warm.

The 10-week league will have shooters attempt to break 50 targets per week. There is a fee of $8 per 25 targets and a $25 league fee (which covers the banquet and prizes). Shoot ahead or shoot behind. Shooting days are Wednesdays (9 a.m. to noon), Thursdays (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturdays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and Sundays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). For additional information contact Kevin Gaskill at 628-1375.

Winter Classic Tourney Kicks Off Jan. 1

A 2-month long statewide fishing contest called the NYS Winter Classic will be held Jan. 1, 2019 through Feb. 28, 2019 according to tournament organizer Tim Thomas. Once again there are 7 species categories to choose from – pike, perch, trout, crappie, pickerel, panfish and walleye. The prize structure will be based on how many anglers are competing across the state.

Anglers can enter fish caught through the ice or in open water. The contest includes all state waterways. More than 65 weigh-in locations are available, which are also registration points. You can also register online at www.nyswinterclassic.com. That same website has other tournament information such as rules and a leaderboard once the contest is underway.