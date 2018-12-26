Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 26, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist and author David Sedaris, born on this date in 1956, “If you read someone else’s diary, you get what you deserve.”

• • •

Presents You Cannot Wrap

How nice that Xmas morn

Way past the wake of dawn,

The phone should ring

The sound I hear,

“Did I wake you, dear?”

A smile appeared,

Remembering still

What passed between us

Many years gone,

When problems before us

Made lighter in jest,

To talk to a friend

That is the best.

Through the sharing of laughter

The sharing of tears,

“Just being there.”

When a hand is extended,

Goes on through the years.

– Norma Bianchi

• • •

TAKE THE LEAD – Share your enthusiasm for historic architecture by becoming a tour leader with Preservation Buffalo Niagara. The organization will be offering a new docent training program beginning in February.

Training will include all three of PBN’s public tours – Queen City Downtown, Guaranty Building and Buffalo City Hall. Trainees can choose which tours they would like to give and get training for others later.

Queen City Downtown sessions begin Feb. 5, Guaranty Building training starts Feb. 25 and City Hall classes get under way March 4. Classes meet from 10 a.m. to noon in the Market Arcade Conference Room, 617 Main St. For more info, call Olivia Cammisa-Frost at 852-3300 or email ocammisa-frost@pbnsaves.org. To sign up online, visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org.

• • •

THE WATER’S FINE – Goldfish Swim School, which offers water safety and swimming lessons for infants and children nationwide, is taking registrations for its first Buffalo area location, which is opening next month. The 9,000-square foot facility will be in the Premier/Stein Mart Plaza, 7950 Transit Road, Amherst.

Classes are available for children aged 4 months to 12 years old in well-heated pools. Goldfish also has weekly family swims and party packages.

A grand opening celebration is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 with a free family swim, complimentary snacks, face painting, crafts and raffles. For info and to register, call 265-4819 or visit goldfishswimschool.com/williamsville.

• • •

