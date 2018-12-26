REN, Robert C.

REN - Robert C. Of 65, of North Carolina, and formerly of Niagara Falls, NY passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Ren was the beloved husband of Anne M. (McKeown) Ren; cherished father of Connie (Tigh) Savage and Courtney (David) Senigla; loving grandfather of Cahel Savage and Hunter Senigla; and brother of Thomas A., John D. (Karin) and Richard B. (Jenifer) Ren. He was also the brother-in-law of Patrick S. McKeown, William (Nadine) McKeown, Phyllis (Lawrence) Wozniak, James (Norma) McKeown, and the late Alfred J. McKeown; and is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert was predeceased by his parents Chester C. and M. Elaine (Ansell) Ren. Robert was a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service, working throughout Niagara Falls, the Town of Lewiston and the Town of Niagara prior to his retirement in 2017. Visitation will begin on Friday, December 28th, from 4-8 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. Robert's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at Open Arms Community Church, 4143 Beach Ridge Rd., North Tonawanda, NY, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's honor may be sent to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate). Visit mjcoluccfuneralchapel.com for online condolences.