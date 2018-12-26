PELSEY, Doris M. (Weber)

Of Orchard Park, NY, December 21, 2018. Beloved wife of Daniel J. Pelsey Sr. Mother of Kim M. Eldridge, Lynn S. (Eric) Krone, Janet L. (Rick) Seeley, Amy L. (Bruce) Eldridge, Daniel W. (Carrie) Slotman and the late Wendy J. (late Mark) Moore; step-mother of Daniel Pelsey Jr. and Nicole McMahon. Also, survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 27th, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc., 6575 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY. Services Friday from the funeral home at 11 am. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com