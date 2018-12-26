MURPHY, Brian J.

MURPHY - Brian J. December 10, 2018. Husband of Margaret "Peggy" (Burke) Murphy; father of Keith (Amanda Wallace) Murphy, Tara (Adam) Weitz and Meghan (Steven) Murphy-Borland; grandfather of Zoe, Sophie, Emma, Aurora, Catherine, Amelia, Milo, and Asher; brother of Eileen (late Patrick) Doyle, Paul J. (Eugenia) Murphy, Mary Ann (Kevin) O'Neil and the late Joseph Murphy; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Brian, a 1965 graduate of Bishop Timon High School, retired as a Sr. Vice President with Wells Fargo Bank. He won awards for service to Habitat for Humanity and served on other boards. He loved classic and hard rock, action films, cheesy popcorn, engaging in political debates and a well-timed joke; most of all, he loved dancing with his grandchildren and making them laugh. Friends may call Friday, 4-8 PM, at the (Buffalo Chapel) Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral home, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454, where a funeral will be held at 9 AM Saturday, followed by a Mass at St. Teresa's Church at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship. www.thmccarthyfh.com.