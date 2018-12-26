Mix 96 becomes The Breeze; changes format to work-friendly, 'relaxing favorites'

The day after Christmas, Mix 96 abruptly changed formats, becoming 96.1 The Breeze, an adult contemporary station aiming to become a "relaxing," work-friendly station that plays favorite decades-old and current Top 40 hits.

It's "music that makes you feel good," according to its website. Boyz II Men, Ed Sheeran and Fleetwood Mac are some of the acts you can expect to hear. On its website, the former Joy-FM station says it will play 10,000 "relaxing favorites" in a row, for the launch. So far today, the station has played a well-rounded throwback mix of Mariah Carey, Seals & Crofts, Natasha Bedingfield and Chicago.

On the station's Facebook page, commenters expressed concern for their favorite DJs and the station's new musical direction.

Morning show host Melody Nardone posted on her personal Facebook page that she received a call earlier today from the station informing her that she was being "let go."

"I was told it was nothing personal and had nothing to do with my work at Townsquare Media and it was "strictly business," Nardone wrote on Facebook.

Her post received more than 100 comments about her departure.