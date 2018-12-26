Marilla Post Office moves to new location Dec. 31

The Marilla Post Office will move Dec. 31 to a new location at the Marilla Community Center, 1810 Two Rod Road.

The post office lost its lease at its former location at 1693 Two Rod, announced Karen Mazurkiewicz, U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman.

Customers will have access to their post office boxes through Dec. 29 at the current location. Uncollected mail will be moved Dec. 31 to the new site, where it will be available for pickup.

Post office hours are: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.