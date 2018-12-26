Man wanted in stabbing at Pennsylvania bar arrested in Chautauqua County

A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Warren County, Pa., was arrested Tuesday night in Ashville, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Michael C. Shreve, 22, who was wanted on charges including criminal attempt – criminal homicide, was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m. at 1732 Blockville Watts-Flats Road on a fugitive from justice warrant, the Sheriff's Office said.

Shreve has been accused of stabbing a 26-year-old Jamestown man on Saturday in the area of a bar-restaurant called The Bucket in Sugar Grove, Pa., according to the Jamestown Post-Journal.

Shreve was arraigned in Chautauqua Town Court and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.