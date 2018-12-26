Man charged in Silver Creek stabbing

A Silver Creek man was charged with a Christmas Eve stabbing, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly Larosa, 53, was being held without bail in the Chautauqua County Jail for an attack Monday night in Silver Creek, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Larosa was charged with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any other information about the stabbing, including the victim or their condition, other than to say the victim was seriously injured. Larosa was subsequently arrested at his home, deputies said.